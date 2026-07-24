Jürgen Klopp has opened his reign as Germany head coach with a bold statement of intent, calling the chance to lead "die Mannschaft" the peak of his coaching career and vowing to make big calls to put the team back on the winners' podium.

Klopp succeeds Julian Nagelsmann, who walked away after Germany's failure at the 2026 World Cup. At his first press conference, he laid out his technical vision, his plans for the future and his relationship with fans and players. Success won't come overnight, he warned, but he promised a team with a clear identity and a strong character.

Klopp opened his remarks by saying: "It is a great honour to sit here today. What has been happening to me over the past few days is like a film playing in my mind, with thoughts crowding my head. Where did all of this begin? And where did I come from?"

He added: "I was already aware of just how enormous the task of coaching the national team is, but when you become responsible for it you feel its greatness and its responsibility even more. And considering my background, it would have been impossible for me to imagine reaching this stage."

"It is a very special day for me, and I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making it happen," he continued. "But I am not a blank page, I have come with partners, and I am not doing this for myself."

He noted: "Everyone needs a challenge from time to time. For me, it was clear that this challenge had to take place here. My strength lies in knowing my weaknesses. There are some things I am relatively good at. I want us to give the best we have here. I don't want to overlook anything, or forget anything."