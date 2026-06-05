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Leicester City

Leicester City Overview

Jeremy Monga - Leicester 2025-26

Arsenal close to signing 16-year-old Leicester winger

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Leicester City’s highly-rated teenager Jeremy Monga ahead of rival Premier League suitors. The top-flight champions have made the 16-year-old winger a priority summer target as they look to aggressively bolster their ranks with the finest young domestic talent available in the country.

TransfersArsenal
Jamie Vardy Cremonese 2025-26

Vardy party! Leicester icon targets shock Premier League return

Former England and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is eyeing a spectacular return to the Premier League at 39 years old. After a single season in Serie A that ended in relegation with Cremonese, the veteran goalscorer is exploring his options. Despite his age, Vardy believes he can still make an impact in the English top flight as clubs monitor his availability.

J. VardyPremier League
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Standings

Dánia 1 crestDánia 1

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Argentino Monte Maiz crestArgentino Monte Maiz11533117418
W
L
W
W
L
2Club Cipolletti crestClub Cipolletti115241411317
W
L
W
L
L
3Sportivo Atenas crestSportivo Atenas1052398117
D
L
W
W
L
4Juventud Unida Universitario crestJuventud Unida Universitario1135397214
D
L
D
L
W
5Fundacion Amigos crestFundacion Amigos103431211113
D
W
W
D
W
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Betting spotlight

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Frequently asked questions

Originally founded in 1884 as Leicester Fosse F.C., the club was reformed upon resumption of league football post World War I and was named Leicester City.

The club was bought by Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in 2010. Following his demise in 2018, his son Aiyawatt has taken over the reins at Leicester City. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha family was the founder of King Power International Group and bought the club via its subsidiary Asian Football Investments (AFI).

King Power Stadium has been Leicester City's home since 2002, replacing Filbert Street, which served as the club's home venue from 1891 to 2002.

King Power Stadium has a capacity of 32,259 and there have been plans to expand the stadium to a 40,000-seater since 2021.

Leicester City have seven trophies throughout their career, which includes their historic Premier League glory in the 2015-16 campaign, in addition to one FA Cup and three League Cups.

Leicester City have won just one top-flight title, which came in the 2015-16, regarded by many as one of the greatest sporting successes of all-time.

Former English defender Graham Cross has made the most appearances ever for Leicester City. Making his debut for the club at the age of 17 in 1960, the centre-back played 600 games

Arthur Chandler is Leicester City's all-time top goalscorer. Chandler was signed in 1923 when he was already 27 years old, but became one of the most significant signings for the club, scoring 273 goals across 12 seasons.

Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Les Ferdinand, Esteban Cambiasso, Alan Smith, Gordon Banks, and Peter Shilton are some of the most famous names to have donned the Leicester City shirt.

Leicester City's most famous managers ever are Matt Gillies, Sven-Goran Eriksson, Claudio Ranieri, and Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester City are nicknamed The Foxes, owing to the famous foxhunting tradition in Leicestershire.

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