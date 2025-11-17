Kazakhstan Overview

Bellamy's jibe at Wrexham after naming three players in Wales squad

Wales boss Craig Bellamy took a playful jibe at Wrexham after including three of their stars in the national team squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month. The Red Dragons have spent heavily in the summer transfer window following their third consecutive promotion to the Championship this season. The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhennery-owned club have added 10 new players to their roster.