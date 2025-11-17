Kazakhstan Overview

Manchester City's star winger Jeremy Doku launched a scathing attack on his Belgium team-mates after the Red Devils threw away a chance to secure an automatic World Cup qualification during the weekend. The European giants failed to register a win against a 10-man Kazakhstan side as they came back from behind to play out a 1-1 draw in Astana on Saturday.
Wales boss Craig Bellamy took a playful jibe at Wrexham after including three of their stars in the national team squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month. The Red Dragons have spent heavily in the summer transfer window following their third consecutive promotion to the Championship this season. The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhennery-owned club have added 10 new players to their roster.