Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Overview

SOCCER WC26 QUALIF KAZAKHSTAN VS BELGIUM

Doku launches scathing attack on Belgium team-mates

Manchester City's star winger Jeremy Doku launched a scathing attack on his Belgium team-mates after the Red Devils threw away a chance to secure an automatic World Cup qualification during the weekend. The European giants failed to register a win against a 10-man Kazakhstan side as they came back from behind to play out a 1-1 draw in Astana on Saturday.

J. DokuBelgium
Craig Bellamy Wales

Bellamy's jibe at Wrexham after naming three players in Wales squad

Wales boss Craig Bellamy took a playful jibe at Wrexham after including three of their stars in the national team squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month. The Red Dragons have spent heavily in the summer transfer window following their third consecutive promotion to the Championship this season. The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhennery-owned club have added 10 new players to their roster.

WrexhamC. Bellamy
More
Explore Betting on GOAL
September 2026
UEFA Nations League C
Faroe Islands badge
Faroe Islands
FRO
1
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
1
FT
UEFA Nations League C
Slovakia badge
Slovakia
SVK
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
October 2026
UEFA Nations League C
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
Moldova badge
Moldova
MDA
More
Explore Betting on GOAL

Standings

Bundesliga crestBundesliga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
13Amazonas crestAmazonas197572123-226
D
D
D
W
W
14Caxias crestCaxias196761716125
D
L
L
W
L
15Ituano crestItuano196491821-322
L
L
L
W
L
16Volta Redonda crestVolta Redonda1963101325-1221
L
L
W
L
L
17Barra crestBarra195682121021
W
L
W
L
L
More

Betting spotlight

USA vs Peru Predictions: Bounce back from World Cup disappointment
See more betting articles
Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal