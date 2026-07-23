CAF president Patrice Motsepe sets ambitious Bafana Bafana target for next FIFA World Cup - 'The semi-finals at least or the finals'

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has issued a bold challenge to Bafana Bafana, following their impressive display at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa made history during the tournament by advancing beyond the group stages under the guidance of head coach Hugo Broos, joining eight other African nations who qualified for the knockout rounds of the competition.

"I am very proud. African football is proud. We set very high standards for ourselves," he told the media at a press conference in Sandton, South Africa.

"Our key objective, and we are now more confident, is to see an African nation becoming champions of the world.

"I am more confident than ever before that can indeed happen. Bafana Bafana played very well. Senegal played very well. I can say Ghana played well. Algeria...the two nations that did exceptional well, and it's purely based on results, is Egypt and Morocco."