Andorra Overview

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Andorra

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England v Andorra - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Tuchel takes aim at THREE England attackers after Andorra win

Thomas Tuchel took aim at three England forwards after the Three Lions struggled past Andorra in World Cup qualifying. England may have collected another three points in their march towards the 2026 World Cup, but the atmosphere at Villa Park told its own story. As the final whistle sounded on a 2-0 win over Andorra, thousands of empty seats glared back at Thomas Tuchel.

T. TuchelEngland
FBL-WC-EUR-2026-QUALIFIERS-ENG-AND

'Job done' - Kane delivers verdict on England's drab win

Harry Kane was pleased to get the "job done" against Andorra despite a sluggish performance from the Three Lions in World Cup qualifying. The 2-0 scoreline looked routine on paper, but the performance from Thomas Tuchel’s men was anything but inspiring. Still, the mission was accomplished, with the Three Lions now boasting four wins from four qualifiers in Group K.

H. KaneEngland
England v Andorra - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

'He passed the test' - Tuchel singles out England star for praise

Thomas Tuchel lavished praise on England debutant Elliot Anderson after he impressed during an uninspiring outing against Andorra. The Three Lions eventually secured a 2-0 victory, thanks to an early own-goal from Christian García and a late header from Declan Rice, but Anderson’s assured display was the talking point of the night.

T. TuchelEngland
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September 2026
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PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City crestManchester City5500135815
W
W
W
W
W
2Arsenal crestArsenal540184412
L
W
W
W
W
3Brighton crestBrighton53111651110
W
W
D
L
W
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
W
D
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D
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D
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