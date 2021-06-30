Zwane responds to talk of him replacing Baxter as Kaizer Chiefs head coach

The Soweto-born tactician explained why he is looking forward to working with the two former Bafana mentors

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane has responded to suggestions that he could replace Stuart Baxter as Kaizer Chiefs head coach.

Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have impressed while in charge of the team, having guided them to three wins and one draw while Baxter, who replaced Gavin Hunt earlier this month, awaits his work permit.

The duo steered the Soweto giants to a top-eight finish in the PSL, before leading the team to its first-ever Caf Champions League final, where they are scheduled to face Egyptian football powerhouse Al Ahly on July 17.

Therefore there are some, including Zwane's former Chiefs teammate Brian Baloyi, who believe that the 47-year-old tactician is ready to lead the team.

However, Zwane says he is taking things slowly and he is looking forward to learning from Baxter, who is a two-time PSL title-winning coach.

“I would like to take things one step at a time,” Zwane told Robert Marawa on Marawa Sport Worldwide.

“I know people will always have their opinions and I respect that but it goes down to one thing, I want to grow and be ready. When the time is right, yes I’ll be given the opportunity, I know.

“At the moment, the focus is on development and helping our boys. I think that link-up is helping very well in terms of the transition and you know integrations of the players from development into the first team."

Having played under Baxter at Bafana Bafana, Zwane also enjoys working with Molefi Ntseki, who was recently appointed Chiefs' head of technical and the youth development academy.

“So, we don’t want to break that. It works for the team," he continued

“Also having someone like coach Stuart, I think I’ll learn a lot from him. I once worked with him, when I had just stopped playing and also learned that time when I had the opportunity to learn from him first hand.

“I don’t want to lose that opportunity to grow under his wings, and also having someone like coach Ntseki as well, who gave me the opportunity to work with him at the national team.”

Chiefs are currently preparing for the Champions League final, which is set to be played at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.