Zwane should be Kaizer Chiefs coach, not Baxter - Baloyi questions coach rotation

The Bafana Bafana legend is confident the 47-year-old is ready for one of the biggest jobs in African football

Legendary Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi is against the reappointment of Stuart Baxter as the club's head coach.

The British tactician is back at the Naturena-based giants as a replacement for Gavin Hunt, who was dismissed by the club late last month.

With Baxter awaiting his work permit, Hunt's former assistants, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard guided the Soweto giants to a top-eight finish in the PSL, before steering the team to the Caf Champions League final where they will face Egypt's Al Ahly on July 17.

Baloyi is "tired" of seeing the same coaches at PSL clubs and feels that former Bafana Bafana international Zwane deserves a chance to take charge of Chiefs as the head coach.

“For me, I’m tired of this rotation of coaches and players. We keep saying Arthur Zwane is a young coach, he’s turning 48 in September,” said Baloyi on Daily Sun.

“You still haven’t given him a chance to coach. In other countries, when you talk about young coaches they are in their early 30s. You have young coaches in their 30s who are coaching their national teams.

“Even Doctor Khumalo, when he went to coach [Baroka FC], he got the job when he was in his 50s and we still called him a young coach?" he asked.

“Do they have to be in their 50s or 60s and then given a chance to coach in the PSL? It is about time that coaches like Arthur, if he is not given a chance at Chiefs go to another club, to be a head coach.”

The former Chiefs goalkeeper has no problem with PSL clubs bringing in foreign coaches, who have never coached in the country before.

“I’m just not talking about Chiefs, if you see how we are rotating coaches, how coaches in the same season come to a club, he’s fired and six months later he resurfaces at another club, a year later he’s back at the same club,” he added.

“Are we in short supply of coaches? Or don’t we want to give people a chance? If we are in short supply of coaches, then let’s get coaches in other countries who have never coached here before.

"In this league, there are 10 coaches who have been rotated in the last 20 years."

Baxter has coached SuperSport United in the PSL and he also had two spells as Bafana Bafana's head coach.