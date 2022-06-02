Zuma: Kaizer Chiefs part ways with reported Stellenbosch FC target

The former South Africa under-20 international has become the eighth player to be released by the Soweto giants this week

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of Dumisani Zuma as the club continues to revamp its squad.



The 27-year-old attacker has become the eighth player to be released by the Glamour Boys ahead of the South African winter transfer window which will open on July 1 and the club has already signed Zitha Kwinika, Ashley Du Preez and Siyethemba Sithebe.



On Wednesday, Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Leonardo Castro, Daniel Akpeyi, and Kearyn Baccus left Amakhosi after the club decided against renewing their contracts which will expire at the end of this month, while Anthony Agay has been transfer-listed.



Chiefs have now issued the following statement announcing Zuma's departure with the player having had discipline issues during his time with the Naturena-based side.



"Attacking midfielder Dumisani Zuma’s numerous disciplinary issues have led to the club letting him go with a year still remaining on his contract," a club statement read.



"Since joining from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2017, he has been suspended a number of times, including twice in one season.



"He was also sent to rehab and counselling in the season that just ended. Over five seasons, he played 100 matches (25 starts + 75 subs) and scored 13 goals...



"We wish Dumi well in the future. Amakhosi for life."



Zuma has been constantly linked with Stellennosch FC since late last year and it remains to be seen whether the Western Cape side will make a move for the player who is now a free agent.



Having lost Du Preez to Chiefs, Stellies could bring in Zuma as his direct replacement ahead of the 2022-23 season which will start in August this year.



