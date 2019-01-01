Zuma gives Kaizer Chiefs plenty to think about ahead of Orlando Pirates clash - Middendorp

The German tactician was also pleased by his fringe players' performances as Amakhosi extended their lead at the top of the log

head coach Ernst Middendorp says he knew his side would eventually breakdown the defence.

Two late goals by Dumisani Zuma helped Amakhosi secure a 2-0 victory over the Chilli Boys in a match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chiefs, who had defeated their archrivals in the Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday, had a slow start to the match.

"I said it at half-time already, very scrappy first 20 minutes no doubt about it, a good approach from Chippa. With a small alignment at the beginning of the second half, yes, so far we had it under control, I had a feeling it was a question of time," Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

"In the end good, if you see a game like this then you know we didn't have six or seven players (regulars) on the field today comparing to Saturday, that is our advantage, a little bit rusty, players coming in like [Siphosakhe] Ntiya-Ntiya, like Philani [Zulu], Siyabonga Ngezana, the entire defence line, good they managed to make it happen," he continued.

"We know in front we have the capacity, individual performance or in combination to score, set-piece, whatever, but yes I think what's important for us is to make the three points."

Middendorp admitted Zuma's performance will make it difficult for him when he selects the starting line-up for Chiefs' PSL clash with Pirates on Saturday.

"If a player scores two goals coming out of the game, I think it's not a secret, we coaches around the world we think about 'hmm, he's in such a good mood', can be an option for the Saturday game, there's no doubt about it," he said.

"But we started this evening to control ourselves, not being too emotional and prepare ourselves with the right attitude and temperament. These kinds of games that come three days later, then you need some replacements, be careful with injuries.

"In the first half, three players [from Chippa got injured], that's not the result of today, it's a result of the 120 minutes they played on Sunday, and that's it. I wish them good, hopefully, they get the points they need."

Chiefs are set to host fierce rivals Pirates at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue, FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.