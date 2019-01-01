Zinnbauer's Orlando Pirates will be compared to Kaizer Chiefs – Buckley

The Ex-Bafana international believes the new Buccaneers’ boss must ensure he catches up with Amakhosi as he looks to make his PSL debut

With new coach Josef Zinnbauer expected to lead the club this weekend when they face Black , former Bafana Bafana midfielder Delron Buckley says the German will find it tough to compete against .

The retired winger has stated he is fully aware of the new Buccaneers’ manager but admitted the Premier Soccer League ( ) is one of the toughest leagues to coach in.

“He’ll definitely feel the heat. At the moment, Pirates compare themselves to their rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who are doing well,” said Buckley to the Daily Sun.

“I hope, for him, he’ll get Pirates competing again. The PSL isn’t easy. International coaches might come here thinking it’ll be easy. But such a big job comes with a lot of pressure.”

Zinnbauer was the assistant coach when the Bafana winger was still on the books of Karlsruher SC in the German in 2011 and speaking about the new coach’s personality, the former midfielder stated the new Bucs manager is a good guy.

“I know him quite well. He was an assistant coach during my time at Karlsruher. This must have been around 2012,” he added.

“But I remember him as a very [good] guy, someone who is down to earth and very clever. He’s an ex-professional and knows his football.

“I’ve only seen him when he was the head coach at Hamburg. I think we did well. But then the wheels fell off. So as a coach, I can’t say. As an assistant, one doesn’t always get to show his quality.”

Moreover, the 42-year-old has also backed coach Pitso Mosimane’s call for local coaches to be given chances in the PSL as Rhulani Mokwena is now demoted to becoming an assistant.

“I understand where Pitso’s coming from. Local coaches should get first preference. We have quality, which is often overlooked,” he continued.

“Locals should be given a chance to prove themselves with the responsibility of a first-team.”

With the Soweto giants sitting at number seven on the log table with 17 points, they will look to collect maximum points this weekend away to Lidoda Duvha and ensure they close the gap on Amakhosi.