Zidane surprises everyone with a bold statement about Cristiano Ronaldo's crisis

Amid the wave of criticism engulfing Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star has found unexpected support from one of the most prominent names alongside whom he built exceptional glory at Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane has sent a message of appreciation to his former player, at a time when Portugal's captain faces one of the most controversial periods of his career.

The intensity of the Ronaldo-Messi comparison has eased in recent years, with the debate tilting clearly in favour of the Argentine. The Portuguese keeps finding the net, even as his scoring rates decline, according to French website "Foot Mercato".

Ronaldo's latest crisis is not about his performance alone. His conduct with the Portugal national team sparked wide controversy, especially after he made clear his unhappiness with the decisions of coach Jorge Jesus during the international break. The 41-year-old started the first match, then spent the entire second game on the substitutes' bench.

Many expected him to start the third match on the bench too, but he chose to leave the national team camp. Reports suggest he is seriously weighing up retirement from international football. In the midst of all this, Zidane stepped in to back him, voicing his appreciation for his career and everything he delivered during their time together at Real Madrid.









Speaking at the press conference on Sunday, Zidane said: "We must praise his wonderful career. I was lucky to have him with me, as he helped me win many titles. A salute to Cristiano! I have always held great respect for everyone I spent time with".

They are words of genuine warmth from a coach who knew Ronaldo closely, and they could offer a vital morale boost to the Portuguese star as the storm over his international future rages on.



