France manager Zinedine Zidane faced the press today, Friday, after naming his second squad for Les Bleus. He explained the tactical thinking behind leaving out Lucas Hernandez, lavished praise on the hugely gifted Désiré Doué, and voiced his grief over the tragic death of Spanish forward Jesus de Miguel.

Hernandez has been in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain over recent weeks. Even so, he has no place in Zidane's plans for the UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Turkey. The manager has turned instead to Lenny Yoro, alongside Adrien Truffert and Andy Diouf at left-back.

Asked about the snub, Zidane said, according to "Foot Mercato": "No, he is not too old to be in the France national team. These are choices and, unfortunately, we are forced to make them. He is part of the preliminary list that includes 64 players, but in the end I decide my choices. I preferred other players for this camp, but the door remains open to everyone."

The brilliance of the next generation drew warm words too, with Zidane hailing PSG's Doué and admitting he sees a reflection of his own early days: "Like all the players, I love them all, but what Désiré has been producing over a short period is truly wonderful. He is a young player who possesses immense talent, listens well, and wants to develop and win titles. I like what he produces on the pitch and I see myself in him when I was a player, because he always seeks to progress and grow alongside his teammates and does so excellently."

On how he plans to use Kylian Mbappé, particularly with Ousmane Dembélé sidelined through injury, Zidane confirmed the forward's starting role after a spell on the left wing last September: "You have recalled what happened in September, but Kylian will also be able to play in his preferred position during this international break, at the heart of the attack, and there will be no problem. When I call up a player, I always want to see him in his preferred position, bearing in mind that Kylian began his career on the left wing, then played on the right and through the middle."

Zidane also reflected on the death of Spanish forward Jesus de Miguel, the Tenerife player, saying: "I do not want to go into the details, I am sad and deeply affected to the point of shivers. We do not want to see such scenes on football pitches, and this is the only message I would like to convey. I am especially sad for his family, and I hope we never see an incident like this again."