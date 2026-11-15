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I'm ready to translate, but the source text contains a factual inconsistency I must flag only by translating it exactly as written, without correcting it. Here is the faithful translation: Zinedine Zidane, the France manager, commented on the performance of his player Kylian Mbappé during the 2-1 win over Turkey at the end of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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France booked their ticket to the quarter-finals after topping Group A with 13 points, while Turkey bowed out after finishing bottom of the group without a single point.

The Touchline network published Zidane's comments during the press conference, where the France coach said: "Our goal was to qualify, and we achieved exactly that. The job is done."

He continued: "I was very happy with Kylian Mbappe's performance today. He played with a team spirit and was not selfish, and he deserved to score two or three goals."

Zidane added: "Mbappe created chances for himself, and I really liked what he offered off the ball."

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The frustration crept in elsewhere. "When I do not see what I want to see on the pitch, it is only natural to feel some frustration, especially regarding the pressing. We were letting them play. We were not good at all, we got everything wrong. I was not satisfied."

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Meanwhile, Foot Mercato published Zidane's response on the prospect of facing Spain in the last eight.

Spain finished their group behind England, setting up a possible renewal of that clash. France could also draw Denmark, Greece or Germany, among others, depending on how Monday evening's matches unfold.

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Asked about the possibility of facing Spain again, a country he knows well and still calls home, the French coach refused to be drawn.

"We will see which team we face," he said. "We will get some rest, and we will think about it later. We will see what happens in March."