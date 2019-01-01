Zeca Marques: Maritzburg United can avoid relegation

The former Dube Birds boss has explained how Eric Tinkler’s side can avoid relegation to the NFD

Former Moroka Swallows coach Zeca Marques says Maritzburg United still have a chance to retain their status in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Marques explained that it is important for Team of Choice to defeat Black Leopards and Baroka FC to ensure that they avoid going to the National First Division (NFD).

“Their saving grace will be in the games against and considering the fact that these are the teams that are not doing well,” Marques told Goal.

“We know Baroka are fighting the same battle as well and it’s all to play for in that game. The last game of the season will decide their fate and their hopes are on these two games,” he said.

Maritzburg are placed 16th on the league table with 20 points from 26 matches and they will meet on Wednesday before facing Leopards on Saturday.

“It’s going to be difficult against Pirates and SuperSport (United), but they will also look at what is happening in other games with Chippa (United) having lost to (Mamelodi) Sundowns,” continued the experienced manager.

“They must perform well and not drop the points. They should do well against Pirates and get six points out of their clashes with Leopards and Baroka,” he indicated.

“I also think they will draw inspiration from their great escape three or two seasons ago and I believe their fate is in their own hands. They should win matches against Baroka and Leopards,” said the 57-year-old.

Marques explained that failing to refresh the Maritzburg squad has caused so many problems in the team.

“I think they had a great team last season and the season before. They could not keep their momentum this season after reaching the Nedbank Cup final last term and the momentum is something that can work for any team, but it was not there when they started this season,” he noted.

“I believe they didn’t refresh the squad and sometimes the clubs don’t realise that failing to beef up the squad is the biggest mistake. Maritzburg has good players, but they didn’t refresh the squad and the proof is there, you need to refresh and I am sure they will sit down and reflect on this at the end of the season,” said the coach.

“They need to look at how they recruit players, run the club and ensure that they have continuity. They failed to do that and they are paying the price now,” concluded the former Black Leopards manager.