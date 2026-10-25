Young Africans officially confirm Manqoba Mngqithi’s exit

In a move that has stunned the continental football scene, Young Africans SC officially confirmed the departure of Manqoba Mngqithi on Saturday night.

The hierarchy at Yanga decided to pull the trigger following a stalemate against TRA United, which left the club trailing in the title race. This result followed a painful Kariakoo Derby defeat to Steve Barker’s Simba SC, a fixture that often dictates the atmospheric pressure surrounding the head coach's role at the club.

However, the club's board felt a change was necessary to maintain their high standards and local dominance.

"The management of Young Africans Sports Club would like to inform the public that it has reached a decision to terminate the contract of the first-team head coach, Manqoba Mngqithi," the club announced in an official statement.

The statement continued: "Likewise, the management of Young Africans Sports Club has terminated the contract of the first-team Conditioning Coach, Chyna Mokaila. The management thanks these coaches for their contribution to our club and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours," as the club looks toward a new era.

Yanga fans have been urged to remain patient while the hunt for a successor begins in earnest. "Dear Yanga fans, preparations to appoint a new head coach have already begun, and you are asked to continue supporting the club as usual," the club added.







