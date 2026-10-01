The feud between Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal manager Jorge Jesus boiled over on Wednesday, with the forward storming out of the national team's camp to travel to Spain and igniting a major controversy.

Ronaldo left minutes after Jesus faced the press. The manager had insisted he would not alter his tactical plans for a single player, and confirmed Ronaldo would not start against Denmark.

Some accused Ronaldo of walking out on his country and putting himself first. Others rallied behind him, and the support poured in from his fans in Saudi Arabia, especially on X.

An account under the name Mr Khaled Al-Shammari said: "When the hyenas gather around the lion, it does not mean they are stronger than him, it means the lion has become alone, and despite that, Cristiano Ronaldo remains."









Nayef Al-Sanjari added: "Thank you Cristiano.. he won titles, broke records, and carved himself a place among the greatest to have played football, but at the same time he gave Portugal a global presence that goes beyond its geographical size and its sporting history."

He continued: "Today, when the name of Portugal is mentioned in football, its modern history cannot be told without Cristiano at the heart of the story. In fact, history may well say that Cristiano was not a chapter of Portugal's history; rather, Portugal itself became a chapter of Cristiano's history."









Abu Aber went further, writing: "Jesus, you traitor.. previously you used to seek his permission before even thinking of substituting him.. before him you had no name that was repeated.. one day you were not known worldwide.. in the past, and before him, you were in some place known only to its own people.. you never dreamed of coaching Cristiano.. you had no ambition beyond the blue circle that surrounded you."









Abu Mohammed said: "You will remain the best player throughout the history of football, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro.. Cristiano made Portugal, not Portugal that made Cristiano, the best throughout history."









Abu Turki wrote: "Jesus, you old manager.. Cristiano Ronaldo is a global legend and his history is bigger than you and capable of removing you, so do not enter into a challenge or you will lose yourself."









An account under the name Dr Huda Al-Khalidi said: "We are with you, the Al-Nassr fans support you and respect and value your presence among us.. welcome back, we are waiting for you. ..you are as lofty as the loftiness of the star Suhail in a clear sky."

She continued: "I hope the Al-Nassr Fans Association will be there to welcome Cristiano at the airport after coordinating with the airport administration (if possible)."







