The Netherlands, led by coach Xavi Hernandez, produced an exceptional attacking display against their Greek counterparts, after beating them 7-0, in the clash that brought the two sides together on Friday evening, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League.
The match is being played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in the Dutch capital Amsterdam, where the hosts have been utterly dominant, turning the encounter into a goalscoring festival with seven goals past the Greeks inside the first 66 minutes.
The Dutch start was thunderous. Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring early in the sixth minute, before Tijjani Reijnders doubled the lead in the 12th. The same man then struck again in the 18th minute to underline the hosts' crushing attacking superiority.
Those attempts did not stop there. The Netherlands kept piling pressure on the Greek defence, and Reijnders bagged his third goal and his country's fourth in the 33rd minute, completing a first-half hat-trick and leaving Greece staring at an impossible task.
Jurriën Timber joined the list of scorers before the break, netting the fifth in the 40th minute. The Netherlands went in five clear, a scoreline that laid bare the gulf between the two sides over the opening 45.
Greece did try to find a way back into it. Fotis Ioannidis thought he had scored in the 24th minute, only for the referee to chalk it off after consulting VAR, denying the visitors an early lifeline.
After the restart the Dutch kept rolling. Timber grabbed his second and his country's sixth in the 59th minute, before Donyell Malen added the seventh just two minutes later in the 61st.
The result carries added weight given where both teams stood in the group. Each side went into the game level on 8 points, both unbeaten through the first four matches, making this a straight shootout for top spot in the second group at the first level.
These two had drawn their earlier meeting in the tournament 2-2 in Greece on 1 October. The hosts went two goals up that day before the Netherlands fought back in the second half, and both sides took a point.
Amsterdam told a completely different story. The Netherlands seized control from the opening minutes and picked apart the spaces in the Greek defence to perfection, while the visitors had no answer to the rapid attacking movements, especially from Reijnders, Timber and Malen.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm