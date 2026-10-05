Xavi and the Netherlands torn apart: 'Still every bit as fragile as under Ronald Koeman'

Valentijn Driessen is not convinced by the Netherlands after the international break under Xavi Hernández, he writes in his column for De Telegraaf. The Netherlands laboured to two wins over Serbia (1-2 and 2-1) and drew with Germany (1-1) and Greece (2-2).

"In terms of both results and performances, the Netherlands scraped a very modest pass mark against three opponents who are all considerably lower in the FIFA world rankings. The instability under Ronald Koeman is still far from being shaken off under Xavi's authority," judges Driessen, who feels the Spaniard needs more time.

What the 63-year-old from Westland is particularly asking is where the new foothold lies. "With the style of play, Xavi started experimenting from the Germany match onwards and did not stop right through to the second game against Serbia."

"In midfield, the Spaniard in Greece almost paid the price for his juggling with Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders. They belong in the Netherlands side, because there are no serious alternatives for those two," Driessen observes.

For the critical journalist, no replacement for Frenkie de Jong has emerged yet. "Joey Veerman has been brought back by Xavi. The Volendam native is back in the picture as a playmaker, but whether he makes people forget Xavi's favourite and intended extension Frenkie de Jong... For that, Veerman was too inconsistent."

Driessen also takes aim at the Netherlands defence, made up of Bart Verbruggen and the established trio Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries and Micky van de Ven. "Remarkable, because this defence remain particularly vulnerable despite the quartet's international status and their image." According to De Telegraaf's football editor, Xavi must find a solution quickly.

"Xavi is not yet a tactical mastermind," Driessen believes. "To start dancing in celebration after two wins over the world's number 43 would be completely misplaced. The four internationals before the Nations League raised more questions than answers about the Netherlands and Xavi's qualities."