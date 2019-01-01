Why Mamelodi Sundowns attract the best players - Jordaan

The former Masandawana defender has shared his thoughts on why the club continues to sign the best players

Despite going through a rough patch in recent times, have the quality to bounce back, according to former defender Hilton Jordaan.

Jordaan has heaped praise on the coach Pitso Mosimane, saying he is the best in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and because the club has retained him for many seasons they are the top club in .

The Brazilians have failed to win in their last two PSL matches as they drew against FC and lost 3-2 to , but the 46-year-old believes the club will return to winning ways.

“Sundowns have everything, from the facilities to the chairman to management and how the team is run. Everyone is pushing towards the same direction, there is no pushing towards another direction,” Jordaan told Phakaaathi.

“It is much better playing for a team that has that focus, and a team that has the same coach for a long period than chopping and changing coaches.

“You can’t have continuity when you are chopping and changing [coaches] within a few months.

“They are the best team in South Africa at the moment with a brilliant coach, and everything is in place. It a good side to go to.”

Having played for the Brazilians in 2004 joining from Jomo Cosmos, the retired defender believes the Choorkop-based club is leading the pack as far as attracting the best players.

Despite their failure to bag a win over Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele and Abafana Bes’thende, the reigning PSL champions remain second on the log with 18 points from 10 games.

Article continues below

However, they now trail the log leaders by 10 points and will hope to do better as they seem to struggle without Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino, who are both nursing injuries.

Meanwhile, Masandawana is set to renew their rivalry against Steve Komphela’s men in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals after the current international break.