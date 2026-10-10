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Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Wholesale changes in the Tottenham and United line-ups

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
M. Carrick
R. De Zerbi
O. Marmoush
England
Italy
Egypt

Marmoush on the substitutes' bench

Michael Carrick and Roberto De Zerbi have named their line-ups ahead of Manchester United's clash with Tottenham this Saturday evening at Old Trafford, in the sixth round of the Premier League.

United made two changes from their last outing against Fulham. Leny Yoro and Amad Diallo come in for Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford, with Diallo starting for the first time this season.


Tottenham, meanwhile, shook things up with six changes from the side that faced Aston Villa. Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Destiny Udogie, Conor Gallagher, Marcus Cisse and Mohammed Kudus all return, with Egyptian Omar Marmoush dropping to the bench as De Zerbi hunts for a turnaround after a stuttering start to the season.

Manchester United's line-up against Tottenham:

Lammens; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo; Matheus Cunha.

Tottenham's line-up:

Kinsky; Archie Gray, Van de Ven, Marcus Cisse, Destiny Udogie; Conor Gallagher, Sandro Tonali, Lucas Bergvall; Savinho, Mohammed Kudus; Dominic Solanke.

United go into the game twelfth on 5 points from 5 matches, having drawn 1-1 with Fulham in the last round. Tottenham prop up the table with two points and no wins, beaten 2-3 by Aston Villa.

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