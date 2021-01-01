'We should be up for every game' - Hunt cautions Kaizer Chiefs players ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

The 56-year-old tactician feels that Amakhosi, who have blown hot and cold this term, miss the support from their fans in the stadiums

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his charges should be up for every game as the Soweto giants prepare for their titanic clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

This comes after the Glamour Boys succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening and they have won just one of their last 10 PSL matches.

Hunt was asked if their recent wins in big matches against Orlando Pirates in the league and Wydad Athletic in the Caf Champions League Group C could inspire his side to a win over Sundowns.

“Yes and no. I think we should be up for every game. You can’t pick and choose where you want to be up for," Hunt responded when speaking on Sowetan.

"So that’s something that I still have to instil in our players‚ but that takes time.”

The defeat to City dented Amakhosi's hopes of finishing in the top eight as they are placed 11th on the league standings - eight points above the relegation zone.

Hunt feels that the absence of the fans in the stadiums due to Covid-19 restrictions has affected the team's performance this season.

“The bottom line‚ as you can see around the world‚ supporters are everything for football clubs. And it’s important that we got to understand them and we do better for the supporters," he continued.

“I do think in a club like Kaizer Chiefs it certainly doesn’t help them not having supporters [on the stands] because that’s been the cornerstone of the football club for the last 50 years.

“So, there’s no doubt that it [their absence] has certainly taken a huge chunk out of us while the other clubs don’t get much support."

Chiefs are arguably the most supported football club in South Africa and they always enjoy a huge following wherever they play in the country.

"They play week in and week out [without the fans]‚ but a club like Chiefs need supporters‚ there’s no doubt about it," Hunt added.

“I’m sure they won’t be happy by now that’s for sure‚ but they would have seen more at a live game.”

Chiefs will be looking to become the first team to defeat Sundowns in the PSL this season when the two Gauteng giants meet at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.