Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of star Lionel Messi, has broken her silence after the wave of harsh criticism aimed at the Argentine national team following its 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Messi's partner threw her full weight behind La Albiceleste on Instagram, reposting a message from the writer and media figure Connie Ansaldi. It read: "Proud to be Argentine. Argentina is exactly like a family; we may disagree and quarrel amongst ourselves, but if someone from outside comes and insults us, we will tear out their liver."

The post marked the first explicit, direct response to the abuse that rained down on the team after the scenes and altercations that followed the final.

Back in her hometown of Rosario with her family, Antonela also reacted to a post by the Argentine singer Maria Becerra, who had performed the national anthem before kick-off.

"May Argentina of great potential last forever," Roccuzzo commented, doubling down on her support for the national side amid the storm of controversy and media wrangling that engulfed the end of the global showpiece, according to the "RMC Sport" network.