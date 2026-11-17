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Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has highlighted the team's relentless intensity and pressing after thrashing the Netherlands 5-0. Schlotterbeck also reflected on his personal journey through a challenging international year.

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Comprehensive victory secures top spot

Germany delivered an exceptional statement performance in their final UEFA Nations League group match, crushing the Netherlands 5-0 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The Borussia Dortmund centre-back made a massive impact by getting on the scoresheet with a diving header to help Jürgen Klopp's side secure top spot in Group A2.

Enjoying football with a dominant second half

Speaking to ARD after the match, Schlotterbeck expressed immense satisfaction with the team's fluid attacking play and relentless desire to keep pushing forward once the goals started flowing.

"Well, the first half was pretty decent and the second half felt really good. It was fun playing football out there with the lads today," Schlotterbeck stated.

"I think you could see for yourself how much we smiled, how much football we played, and above all, how we kept going after making it 2-0 or 3-0—that we kept right on playing. And in the end, you have to say we won 5-0 fully deservedly."

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Cracking tactics with brutal intensity

Analysing how Germany broke down a stubborn Dutch setup, Schlotterbeck emphasised that physical commitment and winning individual battles were the keys to unlocking the match after the interval.

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"Intensity is everything in football. With intensity, you can crack tactics. Holland had a plan. In the first half, we didn't always have a grip. In the second half, we brought brutal intensity. We frequently engaged in 1-on-1 situations. And when you win your duels, it looks just like it did in the second half. Plus, we play such good football on the ball. We're capable of that. And that made it a very good performance today."

Slide 4: Overcoming a tough year with DFB

Reflecting on the wider context of 2026, which included injury setbacks and World Cup heartbreak, Schlotterbeck expressed optimism about the squad's unity and bright future under Klopp.

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"I always have to look at it in two parts. I must say, whenever I'm with the DFB [Germany national team], I've always had a good feeling. We had a good training camp in March. We started the World Cup well," Schlotterbeck reflected.

"For me personally, it was brutally tough with the World Cup and the injury. Then we got knocked out, and in the last camp against Greece, we didn't play a good game. You can see glimpses of what a great team we have... Today it didn't feel like pressure. And so we played the way we played today."