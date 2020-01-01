Watenga: Former Sofapaka goalkeeper joins Chippa United

The custodian is a free agent since he left Sofapaka in January, where match-fixing issues pushed him through the exit door

Premier Soccer League side have signed Ugandan goalkeeper Ismail Watenga for a contract that will last for 19 months.

The Chilli Boys confirmed the arrival of the Cecafa Cup-winning goalkeeper after he had trained with rivals and champions .

After leaving in January, the former Vipers SC custodian remained clubless as reports indicated he was headed to the PSL, specifically to Mamelodi Sundowns where his international captain Denis Onyango is the current number one.

In fact, Watenga had stated his desire to join Onyango, who he is fighting to dislodge at the national level.

“ national goalkeeper, Ismail Watenga, has officially signed for Chippa United and is available with immediate effect,” Chippa United announced on Twitter.

“The 25-year-old joins from Sofapaka F.C ( ) having signed a 19-month-contract with the club and is already training with the team in Port Elizabeth.”

Uganda national goalkeeper, Isima Watenga, has officially signed for Chippa United and is available with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/kuAktH1sia — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) December 12, 2020

Injuries took their toll on Watenga’s time at Batoto ba Mungu but when he left, he revealed the main reason for ending his short stint with the Kenyan side was due to match-fixing issues.

“I decided to quit Sofapaka due to match-fixing which I did not abide by while at the club. Several agents that included the club's officials approached me to give away matches,” Watenga said in an earlier interview.

“I once refused a bribe of $20,000. I have big dreams as a goalkeeper and a bribe can't ruin my future dreams so I had to move and find another challenge elsewhere.”

Watenga had been signed by the 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions to replace Justin Ndikumana, who had left to join .

The two-time Uganda Premier League (UPL) winning goalkeeper left Vipers in 2018 after he failed to renew his contract and joined Bunna in Ethiopia.

At the Venoms, where he enjoyed a successful seven-year stint, Watenga also won a domestic trophy and on the international front, he won the 2015 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia.

Posnet Omwony, who is now at Roses United, a South African National First Division club, is another Ugandan goalkeeper who made his name in the PSL at Bloemfontein FC and at Black .

To get back to the national team, the 25-year-old star has to pull up his socks to see off competition from Onyango and KCCA FC’s Charles Lukwago who are the first and the second choice goalkeepers the Cranes, respectively.