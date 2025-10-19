How to watch today's Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Hoping to extend their winning streak to five matches across all competitions and notch a third consecutive triumph over Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa make the trip to North London for a Premier League showdown on Sunday.
Tottenham vs Aston Villa kick-off time
|Date
|Sunday, October 19, 2025
|Kick-off Time
|4:30 pm BST / 11:30 am ET / 5:30 pm CET
|Venue
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Location
|London, England
The Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 2:00 pm BST / 9:00 am ET / 3:00 pm CET on Sunday, October 19, 2025.
As Tottenham takes on Aston Villa in the Premier League, fans enjoy the thrill of top-tier football. For those interested in adding a dash of excitement through betting, the Supabets R50 sign-up offer provides a perfect way to start, giving new users a head start with a bonus for their initial wagers.
How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa online in the US - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
|UNIVERSO
|Watch here
|USA Network
|Watch here
Unai Emery's men entered the international break on a high after edging Burnley 2-1, while Tottenham mirrored that result by overcoming newly-promoted Leeds United with the same scoreline.
Both sides now look to build on that momentum in what promises to be an enticing clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa.
READ MORE: Tottenham vs Aston Villa Preview: Team news, tickets, live stream, odds and more
In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Watch and live stream Tottenham vs Aston Villa worldwide
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom (UK), Republic of Ireland
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Now, Sky Go UK
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League
|India
|Jio+Hotstar, Star Sports 1/1HD
|Spain
|Movistar+, DAZN
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier Leagueand Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.
In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Watch highlights of the Tottenham vs Aston Villa
Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.
Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Sunday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.