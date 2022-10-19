WATCH: Saleng's left-footed finish for Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows

Monnapule Saleng scored a well-worked early goal to set up Orlando Pirates' 2-0 Premier Soccer League victory against Golden Arrows.

Saleng opened the score with a well-worked goal

He grabbed the second to earn Pirates win

Bucs ended a run of three league matches without a win

WHAT HAPPENED? A move initiated from the back by Nigeria defender Olisa Ndah saw the ball received by Kabelo Dlamini in the middle, and he straight away releases Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who drives the ball forward before setting up Kermit Erasmus inside the danger zone.

Erasmus then turns and twists past two defenders before laying the ball to Saleng, who in turn beats a defender before unleashing a ferocious left-footed effort past goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Saleng adding the second in the 24th minute to silence Abafana Bes'thende, the victory helped the Buccaneers to return to winning ways. Prior to the fixture, they had played three league matches without a win.

After defeating TS Galaxy 2-0, they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sekhukhune United, drew 0-0 against Richards Bay, and then came from behind to draw 1-1 against AmaZulu.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALENG? The 24-year-old will hope to carry his form to the MTN8 semi-final, second-;eg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday before they face rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the league at FNB Stadium on October 29.