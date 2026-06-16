When and where?

Group H Table

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Who are Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H opponents?

Date (CVT) Opponent Venue Kick-off Time (CVT) Jun 15 🇪🇸 Spain Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, USA) 15:00 CVT Jun 21 🇺🇾 Uruguay Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, USA) 21:00 CVT Jun 26 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia NRG Stadium (Houston, USA) 23:00 CVT

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Cape Verde?

In Cape Verde, the official broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are distributed through major pan-African sports networks that provide comprehensive, tournament-wide coverage to the region. The primary television rights are managed by the prominent broadcasters SuperSport and New World TV. Football fans can access all 104 live matches of the expanded tournament by tuning in to these networks via satellite pay-TV providers, most notably through DStv subscription packages. These channels will deliver high-definition linear broadcasts complete with pre-match analysis, expert studio commentary, and comprehensive post-game recaps.

For viewers who prefer to follow the action digitally on mobile phones, laptops, tablets, or smart TVs, the tournament will be widely available through online streaming alternatives. Live feeds, full match replays, and short on-demand highlights can be accessed via the providers' official digital hubs, such as the DStv Stream application. This extensive multi-platform approach ensures that Cape Verdean fans will be able to easily follow every minute of the Blue Sharks' historic first-ever World Cup run as they face off against global football heavyweights like Spain and Uruguay in Group H.

Cape Verde's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Four decades after affiliating with FIFA to begin their international footballing journey, Cape Verde are finally ready to make their historic debut on football's biggest stage. The Blue Sharks are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of mainstays like Ryan Mendes and Stopira with a dynamic, highly disciplined new generation. For the passionate Cape Verdean fanbase, this arrival at the World Cup is more than just an unbelievable qualification; it is the culmination of a massive developmental period aimed at establishing their status as one of Africa's premier footballing heavyweights.

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Their journey to North America was defined by an impressive and largely dominant qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in comfortable fashion, the Blue Sharks topped their African preliminary group with seven victories, two draws, and just a single defeat. The undisputed driving force behind this run was forward Dailon Livramento, whose blistering form and crucial goals - highlighted by a stunning solo effort against continental giants Cameroon - cemented his status as a national hero during qualification. Under the guidance of native manager Pedro "Bubista" Brito, who took the reins in 2020 and earned the 2025 African Coach of the Year award, Cape Verde navigated the qualifiers with a renewed sense of purpose and resilience.

Tactically, Bubista, who brings valuable leadership pedigree from his time captaining the national team in the late 1990s, has implemented a system heavily reliant on defensive organization and direct, pace-fueled attacks. Recognizing the sheer technical proficiency of players like Jamiro Monteiro, Logan Costa, and Garry Rodrigues, Bubista prefers a 4-2-3-1 setup that breeds structural discipline and utilizes rapid vertical transitions. While his approach has been highly effective in securing results, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his counter-attacking system translates into decisive attacking penetration while managing a shallow squad depth, avoiding the trap of becoming too deep or passive when attempting to break down the resilient, world-class defenses they are guaranteed to face in Group H. For passionate supporters of the Tubarões Azuis (Blue Sharks) and cord-cutters eager to witness every second of this historic, maiden World Cup campaign, Fubo stands out as a premier live-sports alternative to traditional cable networks, ensuring you don't miss a single minute of Bubista's resilient squad.