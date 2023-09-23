WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs keeper Petersen's howler as Mamelodi Sundowns striker Shalulile strikes just after 10 seconds

Peter Shalulile scored the quickest goal this season when he broke the deadlock between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-finals.

Petersen made a costly mistake

It was the second against Downs this season

Shalulile profited and scored

WHAT HAPPENED? The Namibia international struck after just 10 seconds, leaving Chiefs needing to score two goals without reply to reach the final.

The goal came off a howler by Amakhosi coach Brandon Petersen whose attempted clearance of a back pass was intercepted by Shalulile who made no mistake to finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the second time this season for Petersen to commit a costly blunder against Sundowns and, interestingly, at Lucas Moripe.

Article continues below

The Chiefs goalkeeper was responsible for Masandawana's winner when Amaklhosi fell 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League match in August.

His mistakes could force the Soweto giants coach Molefi Ntseki to reconsider having him remain as the number one custodian.

Earlier this week, Ntseki had high praise for Khune and it will not be surprising to see the veteran goalkeeper return.

WHAT NEXT? It is to be seen if Petersen will be trusted with guarding Chiefs' goal in their next match against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.