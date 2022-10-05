Walusimbi: Former Kaizer Chiefs and Gor Mahia defender retires from football

Former Gor Mahia and Kaizer Chiefs defender Godfrey Walusimbi has retired from active football.

Walusimbi will venture into coaching after retirement

Hangs up his boots after playing for seven clubs

Made his name as a formidable left-back at K’Ogalo

WHAT HAPPENED? On Wednesday, the Premier League winner with Gor Mahia announced that he was retiring from football.

This brings an end to a career that was launched early in the current century in his native country before signing for his first Uganda Premier League team, SC Villa.

Since then, he has moved to play in Kenya, South Africa, and even Europe, although it is in his time with the Kenyan side that he built his reputation.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I've resolved to officially retire from professional football as a player," Walusimbi said in a statement.

"I'm extremely grateful for the experience, relationship, and exposure the game brought to me. My walk of life has been made possible by many other factors and people behind the scenes to reach my self-actualization as a pro player.

"My soccer career started way back in 2000 when I joined Sports Club Villa as a youth player from Mpigi United, where years later I had to secure a pro contract as a senior team player [SC Villa)] in 2007. So, [I] would love to appreciate my mother club, SC Villa, and all the other clubs that have given me exposure; Bunnamwaya SC (Vipers), Don Bosco, Congo, Gor Mahia, Kenya, Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa, and Vilazania, Albania. Thank you.

"Fufa presidents, managers/coaches for both the national team and clubs, teammates for both clubs and the national team, fans, friends, and family members. Thank you for making countless sacrifices and allowing me to live my dream for that long.

"Realising that I am at self-actualization, I confidently confirm that I can't miss playing football at all, and straight away transition into football management/coaching.

"So excited to start the new challenges and hope to approach them with the same determination that I had as a player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walusimbi was part of the Gor Mahia squad that was considered a golden generation. He was signed by Bobby Williamson – his former national coach with the Cranes – in 2013 and went on to make his name as a reputable left-back in the country before he left in 2018.

Walusimbi won the Premier League title with an unbeaten run in the 2015 season as K’Ogalo made their dominance felt in the competition once more.

It was only in the 2016 season that Walusimbi and his teammates did not win the league title when they could not stop Tusker from lifting it.

He moved to the Premier Soccer League side Amakhosi and spent a season with them. From Naturena, the defender – who had 105 caps for Uganda and retired from international football in 2019 – moved to Albania.

WHAT NEXT FOR WALUSIMBI: The 33-year-old revealed he is set to launch his managerial career, although he did not state whether it is in Uganda or elsewhere.