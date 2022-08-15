Vilakazi compares Mamelodi Sundowns to Ancelotti and Zidane’s Real Madrid teams

The Brazilians have been dominating the PSL and one of their former players explains why

TS Galaxy midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi thinks the winning culture cultivated by Mamelodi Sundowns is akin to that of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Vilakazi feels even if Sundowns change coaches, the winning culture will continue like how Madrid continued to dominate La Liga and Europe under Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane.

A Sundowns player until recently when he joined TS Galaxy, Vilakazi says Masandawana will continue to reign supreme in the Premier Soccer League.

“I believe [now they have created a culture that] whoever sits on the chair, Sundowns will continue to win,” Vilakazi told iDiski Times.

“The culture [that has been created] now. The most important thing is building the culture. The culture of wanting to win, the system, Real Madrid, Zidane left after back-to-back titles, Ancelotti came in and also continued to win because the culture is there.

“People understand when you go there, it means business time. Nothing else, if the culture is strong, the foundation is strong. There you have a chance to continue [winning trophies].”

Vilakazi won five consecutive PSL titles with the Brazilians, a club he joined in July 2016 before his recent departure.

Despite losing 1-0 at home to TS Galaxy last Wednesday, Masandawana rose from that setback to humiliate Kaizer Chiefs 4-0.

They are now bidding for a record-extending sixth straight PSL title.

Their latest signing is Bongani Zungu, having also secured the signatures of Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nassir, Chile international Marcelo Allende and Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil.

Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena discussed the new signing.

“I want to thank Bongani for his patience and trust because he had a lot of other offers that were even more lucrative than what we offered but he chose to come to us,” said Mokwena as per Phakaaathi.

“Sometimes it helps when there are some good relations between the coaches and players because there is the desire to come and work with the coach and be part of the set-up. I want to thank his mother and his family for making sure that he chooses us instead of the other options that he had.

“We look forward to him competing for a place in the team, which will be very hard because we have very good players in his position and he is also a very good player and that makes the competition even stronger.”

Sundowns now prepare to host Sekhukhune United in their next league game on Saturday.