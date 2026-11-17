The fallout from the Netherlands' heavy defeat by Germany did not stop at the final whistle, as the anger spread from the pitch to the dressing room, with the national team's players admitting they must take responsibility for the collapse seen during the match.
Germany handed the Netherlands a crushing 5-0 defeat on Monday evening as the Nations League group stage drew to a close. It was one of the Dutch side's worst results in 67 years.
Denzel Dumfries, who captained the side in place of Virgil van Dijk, lifted the lid on the mood among the players after the match: "Of course there was anger among us. Something like this should not happen, and it is natural to express that. I feel angry and ashamed", he said, as reported by Bild newspaper.
The Real Madrid full-back also confirmed that the players had words with each other in the dressing room: "There was also an exchange of words after the match. Some things were also said that I completely agree with, the most important being that we, the players, have to take our responsibility when things get difficult."
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Dumfries went on: "When we face problems as a team, everything falls apart". That's exactly how the Dutch came undone, unable to cope with Germany's dominance in the second half. Nor did the players wait for the final whistle to try to regroup. In the 77th minute, with Germany five goals up, Dumfries called his teammates together and the Netherlands players gathered in a huddle on the pitch to show some response to the collapse.
Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen explained why: "It was about showing some pride. It was perfectly clear that we were not going to win the match, but we had to work to stop the situation from getting worse."
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Xavi had already admitted the scale of the shock: "What happened today is a shock for me. Without the right spirit, you cannot achieve anything, neither in football nor in life. After the second and third goals we collapsed, and that is something that should not happen."
Only a few days earlier, the Netherlands had thrashed Greece 7-0. The mood in the squad has swung sharply since, because they couldn't maintain that level against Germany. They stayed in the game for almost an hour, then conceded four goals in 17 minutes.
Dumfries and his teammates won't get a quick shot at redemption. The Netherlands don't play again until March 2027, which gives the coaching staff and players time to work out what went wrong and fix the problems Germany exposed so clearly.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
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Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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