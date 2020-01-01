Twitter reacts as DStv becomes PSL sponsor

Football fans took to social media to share their views on the sponsorship deal

DStv has confirmed the title sponsorship of the Premier Soccer League ( ) ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The PSL had to find a new league sponsor after their deal with Absa expired at the end of the recent 2019/20 campaign.

The competition was introduced as the DStv Premiership by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Thursday evening.

The news took social media by storm as most fans made note of how this will affect SABC.

The South African public broadcaster will now have to mention the DSTV Premiership when broadcasting their matches.

The announcement drew plenty of reaction on social media with the new season expected to start next month.

Here are some of the top comments from Twitter:

It will be awkward for the SABC to show the DSTV premiership Logo.😂😂 — Mpho Ncube (@Pitsere) September 24, 2020

We still gonna watch games on SABC no need to get waked cause DSTV is the new league sponsor. There's really no need to jump into conclusion. — BucsForLife 1937Ⓜ️ (@davidmasindi) September 24, 2020

Sembi kengoku👀 How are the SABC presenters are going to call DSTV Premiership is going to be interesting 😎😂😜 pic.twitter.com/q7dDFi2XTS — ThandoManana (@TandoManana) September 24, 2020

So dissapointed at the PSL, dstv has monopolized the country's most loved sport now they will sell some of the games to SABC at tender prices, i feel sorry to those who cannot afford dstv. How can they allow these to happen.? No wonder why absa left it all makes sense now. Nxn!! — Pe©️ Man™ (@Veteran_persto) September 24, 2020

#PSLAnnouncement soo SABC have to go thruu dstv for rights to broadcast all psl games.😅 pic.twitter.com/mgYDGM5fZI — Hlaha@861024 (@Hlaha8610241) September 24, 2020

The problem is now DStv will make sure that SABC doesn't brocast big games, for me it will not make good competition between SABC a d supersport. The poor will suffer even more. #DstvPremiership #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/PbRyHialMP — The Philosopher (@NDIMZIN) September 24, 2020

I'm sure SABC sport analysists are asking themselves "sithini ke manje ngaloya DSTV everytime we talk about the Premiership🤔?" 😂😂#PSLAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/u6QpUYLLt5 — Sithethelele (@Sithethelele_4) September 24, 2020

Sabc will do lot Dstv promotion — 🤞Mgobhozi wale Pirateş🇿🇦 NC (@mamelodi_1937) September 24, 2020

SABC COMMENTATORS DURING SOCCER: " COMING TO YOU LIVE FROM JOHANNESBURG, YOU ARE WATCHING THE DSTV PREMIERSHIP, '....IMAGINE DSTV BRANDING ON SABC SCREENS😂😂😂#PSLAnnouncement #etvScandal #GomoraMzanzi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/wzkIeSG1Sg — 🎬Eno Valoyi™ 📽💻📺📡 (@enovaloyi) September 24, 2020

Sabc will advertise dstv now, that is not state capture thomas — Pheneas (@Pheneas34920279) September 24, 2020

@SPORTATSABC I don't see SABC talking about the new DSTV Premiership trophy. I can't imagine SABC commentators calling competitors name when announcing PSL fixtures or broadcasting matches if SABC they will. — King Amusu (@Hurtism) September 24, 2020

Well my take on this is that with DSTV taking over the leagues, SABC might as well kiss goodbye broadcasting PSL games coz its gonna be very expensive to enquirer the right to broadcast. They will force us to buy DSTV decoders #DSTVPREMIERSHIP — Zulu poi (i follow back😉) (@sbonzaRudo92) September 24, 2020

So Easy view plus SABC viewers must upgrade to watch #Dstvprem on DStv.... — @theeJeff 31 Jan (@mogalejeff) September 24, 2020