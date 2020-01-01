PSL

Twitter reacts as DStv becomes PSL sponsor

Austin Ditlhobolo
Senior Reporter
Comments()
Paseka Mako & Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates challenged by Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs, November 2019
BackpagePix
Football fans took to social media to share their views on the sponsorship deal

DStv has confirmed the title sponsorship of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The PSL had to find a new league sponsor after their deal with Absa expired at the end of the recent 2019/20 campaign.

The competition was introduced as the DStv Premiership by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Thursday evening.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    The news took social media by storm as most fans made note of how this will affect SABC.

    The South African public broadcaster will now have to mention the DSTV Premiership when broadcasting their matches.

    Article continues below

    The announcement drew plenty of reaction on social media with the new season expected to start next month.

    Here are some of the top comments from Twitter:

     

     

    Close