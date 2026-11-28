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Neither Eintracht Frankfurt nor Stuttgart can build winning momentum in the race for European places after an entertaining draw.

Saturday evening's 2-2 draw at Stuttgart, with the score 1-1 at half-time, did more for Frankfurt, who are unbeaten in five competitive matches, than for their hosts. Stuttgart are five points behind sixth-placed Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, while Frankfurt are three points behind them.

"That's bitter," Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller told Sky. "We were 2-1 up, and it didn't feel as though Frankfurt were putting us under pressure. But football is a game of mistakes, and the draw is okay." His team needed to make sure they could "finish off the players" again.

Grischa Prömel (42) converted Stuttgart's first good chance in a match full of tough challenges. Frankfurt were tenacious and had the better of the play, and Ansgar Knauff (45+2) equalised from a corner when Deniz Undav deflected the ball beyond his own keeper. The Stuttgart captain then set up Luca Jaquez (53) to make it 2-1, but Frankfurt quickly hit back again through international striker Younes Ebnoutalib (62).

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Stuttgart had been searching for the goals that had deserted them. "It's as if we're cursed," coach Sebastian Hoeneß said after the 2-0 defeat at Inter in the Champions League, but striker Ermedin Demirovic insisted that "sooner or later" they would "break the deadlock". Hoeneß made five changes to his starting line-up, including the return of Undav. For Frankfurt, coach Adi Hütter warned that he looked at Stuttgart's "legs", not their heads.

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Defeat in this meeting between two traditional clubs would leave either side struggling to stay close to the European places in the run-up to Christmas. Both teams knew what was at stake. Frankfurt coped better with the early pressure, as efforts from Jonathan Burkardt (16) and Lilian Brassier (18) showed.

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Referee overturns red card for Frankfurt's Robin Koch after VAR review

Stuttgart then sent Demirovic through. Robin Koch went in firmly for Frankfurt, and Sascha Stegemann showed him a red card (20). After protests and a review of the footage, the referee rescinded the dismissal: Koch had touched the ball with the tip of his boot.

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Both teams took risks as play swung from end to end. After half an hour, the sparring had stopped. Frankfurt went in hard and often won the ball, but their quick attacks lacked precision.

When Stuttgart played their way out of pressure, they reached the opposition box, but the familiar concern remained: they created no big chances until Prömel fired into the near corner after an excellent through ball from Demirovic. Knauff replied from a corner with a little luck. Jaquez then found himself unmarked for his trademark header in the second half, before Ebnoutalib ruthlessly converted Burkardt's pass to make it 2-2.