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After 12 years of waiting in the shadows, Marc-André ter Stegen has finally reached the summit he dreamed of all his life, becoming Germany's first-choice goalkeeper at the age of 34. But the celebration of this historic moment came with a striking admission from Jürgen Klopp, who revealed a deal that would have completely changed the German goalkeeper's career.

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Klopp, now Germany coach and formerly Liverpool manager, confirmed he tried everything to sign ter Stegen while he was building his historic side at Anfield. The goalkeeper preferred Barcelona, and so began a long spell at the Camp Nou.

Klopp spoke after Germany thrashed the Netherlands 5-0, a result that confirmed Neuer's era is over. Ter Stegen's has officially begun.

Speaking to German broadcaster "ARD", Klopp said: "I have always considered him an exceptional goalkeeper, and I wanted to sign him for Liverpool, but he preferred Barcelona. So I hold no grudge against anyone."

Ter Stegen is enjoying a remarkable spell. He's finally Germany's first-choice goalkeeper after more than a decade as understudy to Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer.

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He went to four World Cups in Neuer's shadow, yet he's already played 47 internationals for Germany and proved every time that he deserved a bigger role.

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Klopp said his new goalkeeper stands out for "a mix of experience and quality". That has put him ahead of 30-year-old Alexander Nübel and 23-year-old Jonas Urbig in the race for the Germany gloves.

For many, starting a major tournament such as Euro 2028 in goal would be the perfect way to crown ter Stegen's career, and fitting reward for his long years of waiting.

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This season's loan to Ajax proved the turning point. He had lost his starting place at Barcelona, whom he joined in 2014 and whose goal he guarded unchallenged for a decade, winning the Ricardo Zamora award as La Liga's best goalkeeper along the way.

His role at the Catalan club shrank markedly, particularly after Barca signed Juan Garcia to be their new first-choice goalkeeper. A series of injuries also hit his form and fitness.

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The Ajax move, though, gave him a golden opportunity to rebuild his confidence, return to the spotlight and prove he's still one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Ter Stegen is under contract at Barcelona until 30 June 2028, so he'll have a year left on that deal when his current loan at Ajax ends.

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A few days ago, ter Stegen discussed his future with newspaper "Sport Bild", insisting he won't rush into any decision. He said: "We are still in November, so I cannot predict what will happen in the summer."

Klopp's revelation raises an unavoidable question: what if ter Stegen had said yes to Liverpool? Would he have become an Anfield legend and won the Champions League with Klopp, rather than spending a decade waiting in Neuer's shadow?

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He chose his path and paid the price in patience. Now he's reaping the rewards, leading his country into a new era while Klopp watches with pride, a coach who has known his worth ever since trying to sign him many years ago.