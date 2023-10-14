Tunisia legend wary of Bafana Bafana 2023 Afcon threat - 'South Africa have come out of a lot of issues but are progressing well'

Tunisia legend Radhi Jaidi is anticipating tough opposition from South Africa, Mali, and Namibia in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Bafana will play Tunisia in Afcon

SA have a good record against the Eagles of Carthage

Carthage Jaidi anticipates a tough game

TELL ME MORE: The aforementioned nations were pooled together in Group E of the biennial Afcon competition.

The 21st edition will be held in Ivory Coast and while the Eagles of Carthage are regarded as the favourites to top the group, Jaidi concedes it will not be easy.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is not going to be easy for us," Jaidi who was part of the squad that won the 2004 Afcon title told SABC Sport.

"If you are speaking about our younger promising Tunisian team with some inexperienced players, it is going to be a great experience for us.

"It is going to be a great group where we will play Mali which is traditionally a strong team. South Africa who are coming from a period where they had a lot of issues; but now we see South Africa back at the top and it's going to be huge for us to manage the start of the tournament and then make sure we get out of the group

"I know South Africa is progressing well and there are some countries that can't be lost because of the base of the structure they have and the quality of the players of course."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Afcon assignment will be the seventh time Bafana Bafana play the North Africans.

The former have won three times while the latter have managed two victories with the remaining game ending in a draw.

Arguably, the vital win for the South Africans was in 1996 when they claimed a 2-0 win in the Afcon finals at the FNB Stadium to win their only continental crown to date.

WHAT NEXT: Bafana Bafana have not been convincing in their latest international friendly matches.

They have drawn twice and won once, scoring a single goal in the process. The latest assignment was against Eswatini which ended 0-0.

Coach Hugo Broos was left frustrated by his players and has work to do to make things better ahead of the continental tournament.