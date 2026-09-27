Tuchel: I feel the pressure, and Bellingham can only play this way

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is under pressure following England's 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.

Next up is the Czech Republic in Prague on Tuesday evening. England must win to keep any realistic hope of topping their Nations League group alive.

Expectations are mounting on the England manager after another setback in a big game, according to the Daily Mail.

Tuchel said: "After the loss, we are all eager to come back strongly, and the next opportunity is facing the Czech Republic. Yes, that puts some pressure on of course, but nothing we cannot handle. A defeat is never good."

A gruelling week awaits Tuchel's 24-man squad. Tuesday's fixture is followed by a trip to Croatia on Saturday, then a return meeting with the Czech Republic at Wembley the week after.

He knows the responsibility for managing the players' workload sits with him. Even so, he will not entertain any pleas for mercy from managers in the Premier League or abroad.

Tuchel said: "No, I do not receive calls from Premier League managers. I never called a national team manager when I was a club manager. That is the reality. I cannot manage the players. That is impossible. I knew this well when I was a club manager, when I was on the other side, it happened to me many times."

He added: "If I called a coach in Brazil or Argentina, he would not understand what I am talking about. And the players would not understand what I am talking about."

He continued: "So why would I do this and start giving the players the impression that it is fine to hold back, or play half a match, or rest one match? Why would I do that? I will never do that. It is madness. We want to win the next match."

England lost a thriller to Spain on Saturday and might have won it. Harry Kane missed a penalty with his side 2-1 up at the start of the second half.

Jude Bellingham ran the show on the ball for England, and he already looks like a decisive figure in his side's push to claw their way back.

Asked whether Bellingham could sustain that intensity across all four matches, Tuchel said: "This is the only way he can play, this is his way of playing."

The German went on: "It is not an economical match, but let us wait and see. I hope to see him play four times. I think the concern is that he has not done that this season. During this congested season, we will need to consult the physiotherapists. We will not put Jude at any risk. But his style is what sets him apart."

For part of Saturday's game, Bellingham was locked in a fierce battle with his Real Madrid team-mate Marc Cucurella.

Tuchel said: "He loves that. His performance improves if that happens. It is better for him to play with some passion. That is what he does."

He signed off: "I think he sometimes looks for these moments to fire up his passion. He wants to win. He does not know any of his team-mates, but he is still a friend to them. But not for 90 minutes."



