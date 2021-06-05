TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

A place in next season's MTN8 will be at stake when the two teams clash in the final PSL game of the campaign

TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs will meet on Saturday in an encounter between two teams looking to secure a top-eight finish in the PSL this season.

The two teams are placed eighth and ninth, respectively, on the league standings with Galaxy three points clear of Chiefs, but the two teams have the same goal-difference (-4).

Galaxy's form has been improving as they are undefeated in their two matches having secured an impressive 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates last weekend.

The Rockets will face a revitalized Chiefs side which ended a five-match winless run in the league when they secured a 3-2 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

Amakhosi are desperate to avoid failing to finish in the top eight for the fourth time in the PSL era, while the Rockets are hoping to finish in the top half in their debut season in the elite league.

Game TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, June 5 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Euro 2020 channel 205

Squads & Team News

Galaxy will be missing two influential players when they face Amakhosi as left-back Ebrahim Seedat and club captain Given Msimango are both suspended.

Coach Owen Da Gama is likely to bring in centre-back Gerald Modisane and left-back David Matlala as replacements as he looks to mastermind a win over the Glamour Boys.

The 2005/06 PSL Coach of the Year will look to Masilake Phohlongo, who tends to up his game in big matches having netted twice against Pirates this term including the winning goal for Galaxy.

On the other hand, Chiefs will be without their club captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who is suspended, while attackers Dumisani Zuma and Khama Billiat are still out due to injury.

Local football legends Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard could name an unchanged team for their clash with the Rockets after they began life as interim coaches with a win over Arrows.

The four-time PSL champions will pin their hopes of securing a top-eight finish on experienced attacker Lebogang Manyama, whose hat-trick inspired Amakhosi to a win over Abafana Bes'thende in midweek.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, Galaxy and Chiefs have met in just one top-flight league match.

The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in a PSL game which was played at the iconic FNB Stadium in November 2020.

Galaxy have collected 20 points from 14 home matches this season and they defeated Pirates 1-0 in their last game as the hosts on May 30.

While Chiefs have accumulated 17 points from 14 away matches in the current campaign and they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Black Leopards in their last game on the road on May 26.

This will be third competitive meeting between the two teams with Galaxy claiming a 1-0 win over Chiefs in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final.