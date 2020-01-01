TS Galaxy coach Malesela 'disappointed' not to have beaten Kaizer Chiefs

The Rockets mentor felt his side had the better of the game in Soweto on Wednesday night and missed a golden opportunity to beat the Glamour Boys

TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela felt were there for the taking in their league encounter at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, which leaves Premier Soccer League ( ) newcomers Galaxy in seventh place on the table and unbeaten after three matches with a win and two draws.

It was actually the rookies who had the better chances against Chiefs, including a missed penalty by Wayde Lekay.

More teams

There were other good opportunities too for the likes of Tshegofatso Nyama and Mokete Mogaila and the Rockets could well have been celebrating a famous victory had they been more clinical.

Malesela wasn't pleased by his player's inability to make the most of their opportunity against a Chiefs side battling for form.

"You miss goals like we did, and it doesn't help," he told SuperSport TV after the game.

"But it happens sometimes, you've got to be patient with these guys, we've just assembled a squad.

"If it's going better than expected, then all good. You get penalties and you miss them. I don't understand, I can't take that," Malesela lamented.

"We are building and we will build, I'm just disappointed that we didn't get the three points."

Captain and central defender Spiwe Msimango was named Man of the Match. He was satisfied with the outcome yet also felt it could have been three points instead of one.

"It wasn't an easy game for us, we knew that they're coming from a defeat and they are going to want to come back strong," the 23-year-old said in the post-match interviews.

Article continues below

"We had a good game-plan, we created a lot of chances of which I thought we could have capitalised. But on the day we were unfortunate not to score a goal.

"We've been putting in a lot of work at training, myself, Bevan [Fransman], everyone, credit doesn't go to me alone, it's a team effort. The boys did well today."

Galaxy will next be in action on November 21 in a league game against Swallows FC, while Amakhosi turn their attention to Sunday’s second leg MTN8 semi-final against , needing to overturn a 3-0 deficit.