Trending: 'Mokoena chose to retire at 24' - Rival fan banter after Mamelodi Sundowns move
Kiplagat Sang
Mamelodi Sundowns.
After SuperSport United confirmed Teboho Mokoena had joined Premier Soccer League side Mamelodi Sundowns, rivals fans hit back with banter on social media.
Mokoena, who had been heavily linked with Kaizer Chiefs, has made the big move to Sundowns.
The 24-year-old star received several awards, including the 2020-21 goal of the season and three goal of the month accolades, and also represented the South African national team at U17, U20, and U23 levels.
Other than jokes from rival fans, neutrals and Masandawana fans feel the signing by the Tshwane giants is the best since Peter Shalulile's arrival.
How Twitter reacted to Mokoena's Sundowns move: