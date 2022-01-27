Trending: 'Mokoena chose to retire at 24' - Rival fan banter after Mamelodi Sundowns move

After SuperSport United confirmed Teboho Mokoena had joined Premier Soccer League side Mamelodi Sundowns, rivals fans hit back with banter on social media.

Mokoena, who had been heavily linked with Kaizer Chiefs, has made the big move to Sundowns.

The 24-year-old star received several awards, including the 2020-21 goal of the season and three goal of the month accolades, and also represented the South African national team at U17, U20, and U23 levels.

Other than jokes from rival fans, neutrals and Masandawana fans feel the signing by the Tshwane giants is the best since Peter Shalulile's arrival.

How Twitter reacted to Mokoena's Sundowns move:

teboho mokoena chose to retire at 24 — straata academic 😹 (@Kraytez) January 27, 2022

RIP to Teboho Mokoena's career.

He should have chosen Chiefs not Sundowns. pic.twitter.com/m48HJmW8zM — Phemelo 🇿🇦 (@Phemelo_Mufasa) January 27, 2022

Welcome to Marabastard prison Teboho Mokoena where we say Rest in Peace to your career🌝 pic.twitter.com/W9DkZ9jzCh — SabeloStorm🌏 (@sabelostorm) January 27, 2022

Ag!! Teboho Mokoena should have really considered an overseas move. — Abuti La Vida (@LavidaOnline) January 27, 2022

The levels though, ours is Sithebe, that's the best we can do. Others sign Teboho Mokoena 😭😭😫😫 Nah this right here upsets my soul.💔 pic.twitter.com/9mTZ6nw2MB — Nthabi 🇨🇮 (@Miss_Parvati) January 27, 2022

As a fan of Teboho Mokoena , I hope this all works out. Wishing him all the best🤍🥺 — 💫 (@lesedikhalo2) January 27, 2022

I know many of my fellow fans wanted Teboho Mokoena to join Kaizer Chiefs but at the rate management is moving, they do not give a damn about competing with the likes of Sundowns to buying the player. Guyzini brace yourselves coz la we ain't winning Jack with the squad we got. 💀 — Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) January 27, 2022

We are Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club and we will dominate Until Khoza finds his missing tooth 👆🔥🔥🥺 Teboho Mokoena pic.twitter.com/v7jReJYUEU — Commander ➐ (@Mashiane_ZA) January 27, 2022

Yah looks like that I was hoping Teboho Mokoena goes to Europe — Brunø FC (@ThekgoSgaDiale) January 27, 2022

Teboho Mokoena is our biggest signing since Peter Shalulile. I wish him all the best at Sundowns👆👆👆. pic.twitter.com/MjyXkcXhFT — Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) January 27, 2022

Sundowns signing Teboho Mokoena, while my beloved @KaizerChiefs is embroiled in a so called signing of Sithebe??? YHO I'm sick to my stomach. — Nthabi 🇨🇮 (@Miss_Parvati) January 27, 2022

How did Kaizer Chiefs miss out on signing Teboho Mokoena ? Was the price-tag that much of a hindrance ?



Thing is, Chiefs is living on the glory of the past. Our FC is finished! — KG (@KgotsoM2) January 27, 2022

Teboho Mokoena made the best decision by choosing the bigger club that will help him grow as a player in African Football and as a Mamelodi Sundowns fan have to say African teams ain't ready for us cause we are about to dominate the Champions league.💛💛💛 — CHRIS (@ChrisSentsomedi) January 27, 2022

Not happy about the Teboho Mokoena move to Sundowns, another talent to warm the bench or fill the DiskiChallenge😩 — TSHEPO (@tshepoqo) January 27, 2022

Within just 6 months at Mamelodi Sundowns, Teboho Mokoena will the a PSL champion. We are in a business of giving players silverware. — inshallah (@WasOnceShort) January 27, 2022