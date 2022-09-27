Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams

GOAL takes a look at the latest transfer stories from the Premier Soccer League ahead of the January 2023 transfer window

Mabena: Former Royal AM star tipped to join Orlando Pirates





Former Bloemfontein Celtic captain Ndumiso Mabena is set to rejoin Orlando Pirates, reports Unplayable.



The 35-year-old striker is a free agent having been released by Royal AM just before the recent PSL transfer window closed.



Mabena has been training with the Buccaneers having been on the books of the Soweto giants between 2009 and 2014.

Radebe: Chiefs racing to loan out midfielder

Kaizer Chiefs are reported to be racing against time to secure a loan move for midfielder Sabelo Radebe.

The 22-year-old has made two Premier Soccer League appearances this season, coming on as a substitute in both games.

Chiefs' Dube heads back to Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabani Dube is reportedly on his way back to Richards Bay FC.

After failing to feature in a single match this season for Chiefs, Dube is said to be going to his former club on a season's loan deal.

Lakay: City set to announce signing of Sundowns star

GOAL has learned that Cape Town City are set to announce the signing of Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Lyle Lakay on loan.





The 31-year-old, who is the reigning PSL Defender of the Season, is a direct replacement for new Sundowns left-back Terrence Mashego at the Mother City side.





Lakay will wear jersey number 34 at City as he looks to revive his career in his hometown.