Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Goodman Mosele, Orlando Pirates, February 2025Backpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Transfer confirmed! Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele completes permanent move

Premier Soccer League
G. Mosele
Chippa United
Transfers
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Chippa United
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Orlando Pirates
Milford FC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
MTN 8 Cup

The 26-year-old has officially ended his tenure with the Soweto giants after sealing a permanent switch to a coastal club. Despite attracting interest from several rival Premier Soccer League outfits, the Buccaneers midfielder opted for familiar surroundings as he looks to reignite his career and rediscover his best form.

Goodman Mosele's future has taken a dramatic twist after Chippa United swooped in to secure his signature on a permanent deal.

The midfielder had reportedly been close to joining Durban City on a season-long loan, but the Chilli Boys made a late move to convince him to commit his long-term future to the Eastern Cape outfit instead.

The transfer brings an end to Mosele's spell with Orlando Pirates.

Despite showing glimpses of his quality, the 26-year-old struggled to cement a regular place in the Buccaneers' midfield, spending time out on loan before sealing his permanent departure.

Confirming the deal on Thursday, Chippa wrote on social media: The River has found its course. Now it leads the way. 🌊

Goodman Mosele is officially a permanent Chilli Boy and our captain for the 2026/27 season.



Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google