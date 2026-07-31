Transfer confirmed! Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele completes permanent move

Goodman Mosele's future has taken a dramatic twist after Chippa United swooped in to secure his signature on a permanent deal.

The midfielder had reportedly been close to joining Durban City on a season-long loan, but the Chilli Boys made a late move to convince him to commit his long-term future to the Eastern Cape outfit instead.

The transfer brings an end to Mosele's spell with Orlando Pirates.

Despite showing glimpses of his quality, the 26-year-old struggled to cement a regular place in the Buccaneers' midfield, spending time out on loan before sealing his permanent departure.

Confirming the deal on Thursday, Chippa wrote on social media: The River has found its course. Now it leads the way. 🌊

Goodman Mosele is officially a permanent Chilli Boy and our captain for the 2026/27 season.







