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Tottenham Hotspur produced a professional performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to secure a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town. Goals from Luca Williams-Barnett and Dominic Solanke ensured all three points remained in North London.

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Tottenham Hotspur delivered a tactically disciplined performance to dispatch Ipswich Town 2-0, maintaining their upward trajectory in the Premier League. The hosts controlled 64% of the possession and generated a significant 2.77 Expected Goals (xG), illustrating their dominance in territorial occupation and chance creation. Williams-Barnett opened the scoring in the 15th minute, providing the breakthrough that settled the home crowd and forced the visitors to abandon their low-block structure.

The second half saw Spurs maintain their intensity, with Solanke doubling the advantage in the 51st minute following excellent build-up play. Defensively, Roberto De Zerbi's side remained largely untroubled, limiting Ipswich to just three shots on target throughout the contest. While the visitors attempted to fight back with a series of substitutions, Tottenham's structural integrity held firm, allowing them to navigate the closing stages with relative ease and secure a clean sheet.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Antonin Kinsky - 7/10

A relatively quiet afternoon for the young goalkeeper, who was rarely tested by the Ipswich frontline. He made three saves to preserve his clean sheet and demonstrated confident distribution to help Spurs build from the back. His command of the area during Ipswich's six corners was notable.

Pedro Porro - 8/10

The captain led by example, providing the vital assist for the opening goal in the 15th minute. Porro was a constant outlet on the right flank, balancing his defensive duties with elite-level overlapping runs. His delivery remains one of Tottenham's most potent tactical weapons.

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Jan Paul van Hecke - 7/10

The centre-back provided a solid foundation, managing the physical threat of the Ipswich strikers with composure. He contributed to the team's 25 total clearances and was instrumental in ensuring the visitors had zero high-value chances during the transition phases.

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Destiny Udogie - 7/10

Udogie offered his typical athleticism on the left, frequently tucking inside to create overloads in the midfield. He was disciplined defensively before being replaced in the 79th minute as De Zerbi looked to freshen up the flanks for the final stages.

Marcos Senesi - 7/10

Senesi complemented Van Hecke well, showing great anticipation to intercept Ipswich's long-ball attempts. He was tidy in possession and played a key role in the high defensive line that caught the visitors offside on two occasions.

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Midfield

Mohammed Kudus - 7/10

A tireless performance from Kudus, who provided the energy required to disrupt Ipswich's attempts to build play. He received a yellow card in the 79th minute for a tactical foul, shortly before being substituted, but his work rate in the engine room was essential.

Conor Gallagher - 7/10

Gallagher excelled in the second-ball duels, ensuring Spurs maintained their territorial advantage. His ability to press high and transition quickly into attack allowed the frontline to stay high up the pitch throughout the first hour.

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Mateus Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes operated as the primary link man in the middle. While he was efficient with his short passing, he struggled at times to unlock the Ipswich defence with final balls and picked up a late yellow card in stoppage time during a fractious end to the game.

James Maddison - 7/10

Maddison was the creative heartbeat of the side during his 65 minutes on the pitch. He was booked in the 41st minute but remained influential in the half-spaces, consistently finding pockets of space to turn and drive at the Ipswich backline.

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Attack

Luca Williams-Barnett - 9/10

A standout performance from the youngster, who scored the opening goal in the 15th minute. He was also credited with the assist for Solanke's goal in the 51st minute, making him the most productive player on the pitch. He was booked in the 52nd minute before being withdrawn after a match-winning shift.

Dominic Solanke - 8/10

Solanke led the line with typical intelligence, frequently dropping deep to drag defenders out of position. He was rewarded for his persistence with a well-taken goal in the 51st minute, effectively killing off the game as a contest before being substituted in the 65th minute.

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Substitutes & Manager

Savio - 6/10

Introduced in the 65th minute to provide fresh legs on the wing. He showed flashes of his dribbling ability but focused largely on defensive tracking as Spurs saw out the win.

Lucas Bergvall - 6/10

Came on in the 65th minute for Maddison. He kept the ball moving and helped Tottenham maintain control of the midfield during a period where Ipswich tried to increase the tempo.

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Omar Marmoush - 6/10

Replaced Solanke for the final 25 minutes. He offered a threat on the counter-attack and helped stretch the Ipswich defence, though he didn't manage a clear sight of goal.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

Brought on for the final 11 minutes plus stoppage time. He offered defensive stability on the left and ensured there were no late lapses in concentration.

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Archie Gray - N/A

Came on in the 90th minute. Not enough time to impact the game significantly.

Roberto De Zerbi - 8/10

A tactical masterclass in game management. De Zerbi's decision to trust Williams-Barnett was vindicated by the youngster's goal and assist. His substitutions were timely, ensuring the team's intensity did not drop after the second goal went in.