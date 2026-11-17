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Al-Qadsiah midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has opened up about his side's painful 5-0 defeat to Germany. Reijnders confessed that the team lost their mentality and stopped playing football after conceding the second goal.

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A night of two extremes in Berlin

The Netherlands experienced a jarring reality check in their final UEFA Nations League group match, suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat against Germany at the Olympiastadion. The former Manchester City found himself overrun as Xavi Hernández's men were dismantled by a relentless German side in the second half.

Despite the setback, the Oranje still progress to the quarter-finals as group runners-up behind Die Mannschaft.

Losing the tactical battle and mentality

Speaking to NOS after the final whistle, Reijnders pointed to a catastrophic breakdown in tactical discipline and team mentality as the goals began to fly in during the second half.

"We actually stopped playing football. We quickly switched to long balls and, on top of that, we won hardly any of our duels. And yes, then Germany simply dominated clearly tonight," Reijnders explained.

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"After that second goal, the mentality was—yes, we let it slide at a certain point. Then things moved very fast, and every time they found open space and managed to launch an attack."

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Gaping spaces and lost duels

Expanding on the structural issues that plagued the Dutch midfield, Reijnders noted that failing to win individual duels allowed Germany to easily pick out free players between the lines.

"Yes, of course that should never happen. How is that possible? Because you don't do it on purpose. Letting it slide, I assume at least. But how does it happen then? Yes, the spaces in our team became too big, and they found the free man every single time," Reijnders said.

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"Yes, then you are right back to a tactical issue as well. I will have to review that too. But yes, they found the free man every time. And like I said, in the first place we simply aren't winning our duels. The second balls were all picked up by them. Yes, then it becomes very difficult."

Regrouping for the spring quarter-finals

Looking ahead to March's quarter-finals, Reijnders acknowledged that the heavy defeat leaves a bitter pill to swallow after a largely positive international window.

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"Do we need to piece the shards back together toward March? Yes, this is obviously quite a blow. Especially because you put in such a brilliant performance in the previous match and then go down like this," Reijnders concluded.

"Yes, that certainly does something to us. But we are also a group that can pick ourselves back up quickly. I truly believe in that. It will go down as one of the strangest weeks you will ever see."