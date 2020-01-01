The PSL title race is in God’s hands – Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung

The Amakhosi football manager shares his thoughts on the unique PSL title race

football manager Bobby Motaung says if the year 2020 was meant for them, nothing will stop them from lifting the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The Amakhosi boss was speaking after celebrating his 50th birthday a few days ago, he says their 50th anniversary is a milestone and that they have had their ups and downs as a club.

Motaung also added that life is a journey packed with challenges, suggesting that it’s the survival of the fittest in football.

“It’s in God’s hands and if it’s destined to be, it would be and if it’s not, football is about winning and losing. It’s a game,” Motaung told FARPost.

“But you fight for success. Life is the same – you fight for survival…It’s a milestone for Chiefs to reach 50 years and we’ve had our ups and downs.

“If it’s to be this year, it’s going to be.”

As things stand, coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops remain at the summit of the PSL log table with 48 points from 22 matches as the season remains halted because of the coronavirus pandemic since March.

Although they battle it out against reigning PSL champions, for the league honours, Motaung’s sentiments suggest they can still lift the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, coach Pitso Mosimane’s men sit second with 44 points but they have played 21 games and the two PSL giants are yet to meet in the second round of the campaign.

Just after parting ways with midfielder George Maluleka who recently joined the Brazilians, a number of legends believe the 31-year-old's absence could derail Chiefs' PSL title ambitions.