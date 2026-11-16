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FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-BARCELONAGetty Images
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

The international break curse haunts Barcelona: three cases that worry Flick

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As the international break arrives, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick finds himself anxious and apprehensive, and he has every reason to be. The matter is not only about injuries, but also about hard-to-understand decisions, such as the stance of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

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The newspaper Sport reports that Barcelona face a gruelling run of fixtures until the end of the year, especially at the Spotify Camp Nou, where Villarreal, Atlético Madrid and Manchester City all lie in wait alongside other opponents.

The German coach knows all too well the problems that international breaks throw at his plans.

Cubarsí awaits tests

Luis de la Fuente wanted a spark at half-time in Spain's clash with England, so he threw on Pedri and Fermín. Yet it raised eyebrows that a player as important as Pau Cubarsí stayed in the dressing room.

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This was no tactical call. The Spain manager explained after the match that the Barcelona defender felt muscular discomfort.

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The problem sits in the thigh, and it may have flared up after an effort late in the first half, perhaps the passage of play that handed Harry Kane a penalty.

Cubarsí awaits medical tests today, Monday, in Barcelona under the Catalan club's medical staff, who will determine whether he has suffered an injury and, if so, how serious it is.

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He is indispensable to Hansi Flick. He is also the only defender, along with Gerard Martín, to have avoided injury this term.

De Jong dropped from the Netherlands squad

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Another Barcelona man faces tests today, Monday, after heading back to the club: Frenkie de Jong.

Spain's involvement in this break is over, but the Netherlands still have work to do. They are gearing up to face Germany in a decisive clash in Berlin.

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After hours of uncertainty, the Dutch chose to release the midfielder so the club's medical staff could examine him, with De Jong nursing some back pain.

As with Cubarsí, the early signs suggest nothing serious, but the tests will settle the nature of the problem.

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Caution rules Frenkie's case, especially given the issues that kept him out until the Clásico on 25 October, when a knee problem sidelined him. That, too, happened while he was away with his national team.

Raphinha stays with Brazil despite being unable to play

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There is no injury here, thankfully, but nothing ever runs smoothly when Raphinha links up with Brazil.

The Barcelona captain had to defend his commitment to the national team in the press conference, almost breaking down in tears. He was then sent off after the friendly against Japan, a 2-3 defeat for Brazil, despite having already left the pitch as a substitute. In the aftermath, the Brazilian Football Confederation refused to let the player return to his club.

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Suspension rules Raphinha out of tomorrow's game in Singapore on Tuesday. Even though it is a friendly, he stayed with Brazil because of the tricky spell the side is going through. Carlo Ancelotti has yet to win everyone over, and the Brazil captain carries huge influence in the dressing room.

All of this means Hansi Flick cannot get his man back early. The Barcelona coach will have to wait longer than he hoped to call on Raphinha.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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