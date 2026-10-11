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FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

The Bayern Munich president reveals the truth about the dispute with Harry Kane

H. Kane
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
Augsburg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Viking vs Bayern Munich
Viking
Champions League
England
Germany
Norway

Three years or two?

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has confirmed that talks over a new contract for Harry Kane are progressing well. He expects a deal to be done soon and dismissed reports of a disagreement over the length of the England striker's new terms.

Speaking to French website "Foot Mercato", Hainer said: "I am extremely optimistic. I know from Jan Dreesen and the board that the negotiations are going very well, and Harry and his family are very happy in Munich. That is why I expect an agreement to be reached soon."

Reports had suggested Kane wanted a three-year extension while Bayern were offering two. The club president rejected any notion of a dispute over the length of the deal.

"No, not at all," Hainer explained. "It concerns many details, such as image rights and personal rights, and we will work to settle them. The matter is not about the length of the contract."

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