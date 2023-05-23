Thatayaone Ditlhokwe does not appear to be planning to stay at Kaizer Chiefs for a long time as he reveals future plans.

SuperSport's Ditlhokwe set to join Chiefs in July

Defender eyes a move away from Chiefs in good time

"TT" speaks on pressure that comes with playing for Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport United defender Thatayaone "TT" Ditlhokwe ruffled the feathers earlier this year when he signed a pre-contract with Matsatsantsa A Pitori's rivals Kaizer Chiefs, but given the seniority of his coach Gavin Hunt and Ditlhokwe's professionalism, the player continued to be used in a starring role for United this season.

In a formidable partnership with former Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ditlhokwe helped the capital city-based outfit finish in third position, and now that that is done and dusted, he has revealed his plans ahead of his move to Amakhosi. Ultimately, Ditlhokwe wants to ply his trade abroad and believes joining the Glamour Boys is the right step towards that direction.

WHAT WAS SAID: "My ambition was to come out of Botswana and play in South Africa, then do my level best here and come out of South Africa," the Botswana international told members of the media at SuperSport's award ceremony on Monday night.

"My aim now is to continue growing each and every time and then win trophies and come out of the country. I need to play continental competition and that is what I am looking forward to. But you don't just win trophies, you need to put extra effort to win things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs, meanwhile, did not have the best of seasons as their trophy drought will enter into a ninth campaign. Ditlhokwe knows the pressure that comes with donning the gold and black, but at the same time, he insists that he has been through the fire, suggesting that the challenge at Amakhosi is one he will embrace.

The 24-year-old defender will be joined by TS Galaxy defender Given Msimango, who also signed a pre-contract in January. Meanwhile, Arthur Zwane is expected to make more signings for next season.

PRESSURE AT CHIEFS: "I am a captain for my national team, I have been captain since I was 21 and I don't think there is any pressure which can be more than what I have already experienced," he continued.

"Chiefs is just a normal challenge that any player can face and for you to grow as a player, you must have challenges. There is no player who can grow without challenges. You need to be tested, it is a big test, I know, but at the end of the day, I can manage."

WHAT'S NEXT?: Ditlhokwe's contract officially expires at the end of June and he will link up with his new teammates at Naturena for pre-season preparations.