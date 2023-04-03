TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi has opened up about why they transferred defender Given Msimango to Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs have signed TSG captain Msimango

The defender signed a reported four-year deal

TSG president explains why they sold him to Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? Msimango recently signed a four-year contract with Amakhosi and will join his new teammates when they regroup for pre-season. He becomes the second confirmed player to join Chiefs after SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

Masimango is arguably TS Galaxy’s best player at the moment and Sukazi explains why they had to sacrifice losing their captain. The Rockets’ boss says they are following Tottenham Hotspur's transfer policy.

WHAT SUKAZI SAID: "Yes, it's all out. Yes, very much so [there is the truth in Msimango going to Chiefs]," Sukazi told Rise FM.

"The project of TS Galaxy is just in its teething phase. We are just in our third season in this league. We have played two full seasons.

"We are realistic as well with regards to our business model as in how we are going to build and continue building this business model. Part of the model, of course, will be to follow the likes of Tottenham Hotspur.

"You remember there as a time they had to sell their best player Gareth Bale to Real Madrid and they reinvested into the project. Since then, they became stronger and stronger. They have been contending for Uefa position year in, year out.

"That's the model. There is no other better model unless of course you are spoilt...or you have endless money, all those types of things. The project stands to sustain if your rules are very firm and if it is allowed to grow organically more than busying success."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following the acquisition of Msimango and Ditlhokwe, Chiefs appear to have completed doing business in defence where a number of players could be offloaded. The Soweto giants’ rearguard has been one of the most problematic areas in their squad in recent seasons.

There has been criticism of their midfielders amid reports they are lining up to bring in Cape Town City’s Mduduzi Mdantsane as a replacement for Khama Billiat.

With strikers Ashley du Preez, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Christian Saile Basomboli not regular goal-scorers, coach Arthur Zwane might sign a new forward.

With club captain Itumeleng Khune having been relegated to the bench by Brandon Peterson, Chiefs could also be in the market for a goalkeeper as well.

WHAT NEXT FOR MSIMANGO? The TS Galaxy skipper led his side to defeat by Maritzburg United on Sunday. He would be trying to avoid such setbacks and joins his new Chiefs teammates while on a high in July.