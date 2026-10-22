On the sidelines of the Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Arsenal (2-2), Germany coach Klopp revealed that he would watch Nicolo Tresoldi in Bruges. "Nico is a great lad who has developed really well and still has a lot of potential to develop," Klopp told DAZN, before turning to another in-form German striker: "Niclas Füllkrug is scoring one goal after another in the Bundesliga, but he is 33. That is not my fault."

Klopp then looked beyond Füllkrug's current form: "We have a present, a medium-term future and a long-term future. It can certainly work in the present, possibly in the medium term and even in the long term. So we now have to see." He stressed that Füllkrug's age did not rule him out: "Lionel Messi has just played in a World Cup at, what was he, 39 or 40. So it can be done. But first of all, I'm glad Niclas is back and playing the way he is, because he had physical problems – whatever they were. And right now he looks fresher than ever. So everything is fine."

Whether Füllkrug is in contention for the next squad announcement in early November remains unclear after Klopp declined to commit. His record makes a strong case. Since returning to Werder Bremen in the summer, following two disastrous years at West Ham United and AC Milan, the 24-cap Germany international has scored seven goals in seven competitive matches and shares the lead in the Bundesliga scoring charts with Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick.

Niclas Füllkrug set for a DFB team comeback? Support is growing

Sporting director Rudi Völler recently left the door open to a DFB comeback. "Ultimately, performances decide – and the national coach," he told the Bild newspaper. Füllkrug last played for Germany in June 2025, in a 2-0 defeat to France. Injuries have repeatedly set him back since, and he never really managed to convince during his spells in England and Italy.

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For Germany's record appearance-maker Lothar Matthäus, a call-up also makes sense. Füllkrug "is a good guy", "is well liked" and, most importantly, "he puts the ball in the net, he scores goals, more than anyone else. If those aren't arguments," he said at an event for his sponsor Interwetten, stressing the lack of competition at present: "Of course we're missing that centre-forward. We always talk about young players. But the only one who convinces with goals and makes a case is Niclas Füllkrug." In his view, Kai Havertz, who recently left the squad injured again, was not a proper centre-forward. Tim Kleindienst was injured again at Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Nick Woltemade "is searching for his form. Jürgen Klopp should see that too."

Füllkrug himself wants no part of the growing debate about a return to the DFB team. "I'd think it was cool – I think I'm always very respectful towards the media – if the media started respecting me too. And if I've now said 44 times that I don't want to talk about it, it would be cool if we stopped talking about it," he said last weekend.

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Why Nico Tresoldi is unlikely to be called up

Tresoldi (nine goals in 13 competitive matches), meanwhile, is unlikely to be in contention for the upcoming national-team camp. The German-Italian has repeatedly made clear recently that he wants to decide which association to represent only after next summer's Under-21 European Championship. Because of his heritage, the 22-year-old could play for Italy, Germany or Argentina. A Nations League appearance would take that decision out of his hands.

On DAZN, Klopp indicated that he did not want to put pressure on Tresoldi. "The lad has to make that decision when he can make it. And that is absolutely fine," he said. As a general principle, though, the national team should not "go chasing after anyone". That was "not aimed at Tresoldi".