Thabo Senong: Ex-Bafana Bafana assistant coach appointed Lesotho head coach

The South African international has found a new home in Lesotho following Safa's decision not to renew his contract two months ago

Former Bafana Bafana assistant coach Thabo Senong has officially been appointed as head coach of the Lesotho senior national team.

Senong joins Likoena after parting ways with the South African Football Association (Safa), who did not renew his contract at the end of the Fifa U20 World Cup two months ago.

The Pimville-born mentor had a successful stint with Amajita, where he qualified for two Fifa World Cup and two tournaments.

Amajita took part in the 2016 and 2017 Afcon U20 tournament to book their place in the 2017 and 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup finals, respectively.

Senong also finished as runners-up during the tournament with Amajita in 2016.

His biggest test will at the start of September when Lesotho take on Ethiopia in the qualification rounds of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Senong will then lead his new team against Zimbabwe in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers on September 20.